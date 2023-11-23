Is YouTube TV free with Verizon?

In an exciting development for Verizon customers, the telecommunications giant has partnered with YouTube TV to offer its subscribers a fantastic new perk. Starting from August 2021, Verizon is providing eligible customers with a complimentary subscription to YouTube TV, a popular streaming service that offers live TV channels and on-demand content. This collaboration aims to enhance the entertainment experience for Verizon users, allowing them to access a wide range of television programming at no additional cost.

How does it work?

Verizon customers who meet the eligibility criteria can enjoy YouTube TV for free. To qualify, customers must have an active Verizon wireless unlimited plan or a Fios Home Internet plan. Once eligible, customers can simply sign up for YouTube TV through Verizon’s website or app, and the monthly subscription fee will be waived. This means that Verizon subscribers can access YouTube TV’s extensive library of channels, including live sports, news, and entertainment, without any extra charges.

FAQ

1. What is YouTube TV?

YouTube TV is a streaming service that offers live TV channels and on-demand content. It provides access to popular networks such as ABC, CBS, NBC, ESPN, and many more.

2. How much does YouTube TV cost?

YouTube TV typically costs $64.99 per month. However, Verizon customers who meet the eligibility criteria can enjoy it for free.

3. Who is eligible for the free YouTube TV subscription?

Verizon customers with an active wireless unlimited plan or a Fios Home Internet plan are eligible for the complimentary YouTube TV subscription.

4. Can I access YouTube TV on multiple devices?

Yes, YouTube TV allows users to stream content on multiple devices simultaneously. It supports various platforms, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices.

5. Is the YouTube TV subscription permanent?

The free YouTube TV subscription is available as long as you maintain an eligible Verizon plan. If you cancel or change your plan, the complimentary subscription may no longer be valid.

This collaboration between Verizon and YouTube TV offers an incredible opportunity for Verizon customers to enjoy a wide range of television content without incurring any additional costs. By providing a complimentary subscription to YouTube TV, Verizon is further enhancing its commitment to delivering exceptional value and entertainment to its loyal subscribers. So, if you’re a Verizon customer with an eligible plan, don’t miss out on this fantastic offer to access YouTube TV’s extensive library of channels and enjoy a seamless streaming experience.