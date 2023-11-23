Is YouTube TV free with Amazon Prime?

In recent years, streaming services have become increasingly popular, offering a wide range of entertainment options at the click of a button. Two of the most well-known platforms in this space are YouTube TV and Amazon Prime. While both services offer a plethora of content, there has been some confusion regarding whether YouTube TV is free with an Amazon Prime subscription. Let’s delve into this topic and provide some clarity.

YouTube TV: YouTube TV is a subscription-based streaming service that offers live TV channels, on-demand content, and cloud DVR storage. It provides access to a variety of networks, including major broadcast channels, sports channels, and cable networks. With YouTube TV, users can stream their favorite shows, movies, and live events on various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.

Amazon Prime: Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides a wide range of benefits to its members. These benefits include free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video (Amazon’s streaming service), Prime Music, Prime Reading, and more. Amazon Prime Video offers a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content.

Are YouTube TV and Amazon Prime bundled together?

No, YouTube TV is not included for free with an Amazon Prime subscription. While both services offer streaming options, they are separate entities and require separate subscriptions. YouTube TV has its own monthly fee, while Amazon Prime has its own annual or monthly fee.

FAQ:

1. Can I access YouTube TV through Amazon Prime?

No, YouTube TV is not accessible through Amazon Prime. To access YouTube TV, you need to subscribe to it separately.

2. Can I watch Amazon Prime Video on YouTube TV?

No, Amazon Prime Video is not available on YouTube TV. However, you can access Amazon Prime Video through an Amazon Prime subscription or subscribing to it separately.

3. Are there any discounts or promotions available for bundling YouTube TV and Amazon Prime?

At the time of writing, there are no official discounts or promotions that bundle YouTube TV and Amazon Prime together. However, it’s always a good idea to check for any current offers or deals directly from the respective platforms.

In conclusion, YouTube TV and Amazon Prime are separate streaming services that require separate subscriptions. While they both offer a wide range of entertainment options, they are not bundled together. So, if you’re interested in accessing YouTube TV, you’ll need to subscribe to it separately from your Amazon Prime subscription.