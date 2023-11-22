Is YouTube TV free on smart TV?

In the era of streaming services, YouTube TV has emerged as a popular choice for cord-cutters looking to access live TV channels and on-demand content. However, the question that often arises is whether YouTube TV is free on smart TVs. Let’s delve into this topic and find out the answer.

YouTube TV: A Brief Overview

YouTube TV is a subscription-based streaming service offered YouTube, a video-sharing platform owned Google. It provides access to a wide range of live TV channels, including news, sports, entertainment, and more. With YouTube TV, users can also enjoy on-demand content, cloud DVR storage, and the ability to stream on multiple devices simultaneously.

Is YouTube TV Free on Smart TVs?

No, YouTube TV is not free on smart TVs. It requires a paid subscription to access its services. While YouTube itself is a free platform where users can upload and watch videos, YouTube TV is a separate service that offers live TV channels and additional features. To enjoy YouTube TV on your smart TV, you need to subscribe to their monthly plan.

FAQ

1. How much does YouTube TV cost?

YouTube TV currently offers a monthly subscription plan priced at $64.99 in the United States. However, prices may vary depending on your location.

2. Can I access YouTube TV on any smart TV?

YouTube TV is compatible with a wide range of smart TVs, including those running on Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, and Apple TV. However, it’s always recommended to check the official YouTube TV website for the most up-to-date list of supported devices.

3. Are there any additional fees apart from the subscription cost?

While the subscription cost covers most features, there may be additional fees for certain add-ons or premium channels. These can include options like HBO Max, Showtime, or NBA League Pass.

In conclusion, YouTube TV is not free on smart TVs. To enjoy its live TV channels and on-demand content, users need to subscribe to the service and pay the monthly fee. However, it’s worth noting that YouTube itself remains a free platform for uploading and watching user-generated videos.