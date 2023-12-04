Is YouTube TV always free?

YouTube TV has become a popular streaming service for those looking to cut the cord and enjoy their favorite TV shows and movies on-demand. However, there seems to be some confusion surrounding the cost of YouTube TV. Is it always free? Let’s dive into the details and clear up any misconceptions.

What is YouTube TV?

YouTube TV is a subscription-based streaming service that offers live TV channels, on-demand content, and cloud DVR storage. It allows users to watch their favorite shows, sports events, news, and movies from various networks on multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.

Is YouTube TV free?

No, YouTube TV is not always free. While YouTube itself is a free platform for uploading and watching videos, YouTube TV is a separate service that requires a monthly subscription fee. The cost of YouTube TV varies depending on your location, but it typically ranges from $49.99 to $64.99 per month.

What do you get with a YouTube TV subscription?

With a YouTube TV subscription, you gain access to a wide range of channels, including major networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, as well as popular cable channels such as ESPN, CNN, and HGTV. You can also enjoy unlimited cloud DVR storage to record your favorite shows and movies, which can be accessed from any device.

Are there any additional costs?

While the base subscription fee covers most of the content, there may be additional costs for certain premium channels or add-ons. For example, channels like HBO, Showtime, and Starz require an extra fee. Additionally, YouTube TV offers add-ons like Sports Plus, which provides access to additional sports channels for an additional cost.

In conclusion, YouTube TV is not always free. It is a subscription-based streaming service that offers live TV channels, on-demand content, and cloud DVR storage for a monthly fee. However, the cost provides access to a wide range of channels and features, making it a popular choice for cord-cutters.