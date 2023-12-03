Is YouTube free with YouTube TV?

Is YouTube TV Really Free? Here’s What You Need to Know

YouTube has become a household name when it comes to online video streaming. With its vast library of content, it has revolutionized the way we consume media. However, in recent years, YouTube has expanded its offerings beyond just user-generated videos. One such offering is YouTube TV, a subscription-based service that provides access to live TV channels. But the question remains: Is YouTube TV free?

The short answer is no, YouTube TV is not free. Unlike the traditional YouTube platform, which allows users to watch videos for free with occasional ads, YouTube TV requires a monthly subscription fee. This fee grants users access to a wide range of live TV channels, including sports, news, and entertainment networks.

What is YouTube TV?

YouTube TV is a streaming service that offers live TV channels over the internet. It is an alternative to traditional cable or satellite TV subscriptions, allowing users to watch their favorite shows and events on various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. With YouTube TV, users can access popular channels like ESPN, CNN, and AMC, as well as local broadcast networks.

How much does YouTube TV cost?

As of the time of writing, YouTube TV costs $64.99 per month. This subscription fee covers access to over 85 live TV channels, unlimited cloud DVR storage, and the ability to stream on up to three devices simultaneously. While this may seem steep compared to the free YouTube platform, it offers a comprehensive live TV experience without the need for a traditional cable or satellite subscription.

Is YouTube TV worth the cost?

The value of YouTube TV ultimately depends on your viewing preferences and needs. If you are someone who regularly watches live TV and wants access to a wide range of channels, YouTube TV can be a worthwhile investment. Additionally, the unlimited cloud DVR storage allows you to record your favorite shows and watch them at your convenience.

However, if you primarily consume on-demand content and are satisfied with the free version of YouTube, then YouTube TV may not be necessary for you. It’s important to consider your viewing habits and budget before deciding whether to subscribe to YouTube TV.

In conclusion, while YouTube TV is not free, it offers a convenient and comprehensive live TV experience for those willing to pay the monthly subscription fee. Whether it’s worth the cost depends on your individual preferences and needs.