WhatsApp Ends Support for Older Android Smartphones and iPhones

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, has announced that it will no longer support certain older Android smartphones and older versions of iPhones starting from October 24. This decision is part of WhatsApp’s strategy to focus on developing new features for users on more recent operating systems and taking advantage of the latest security features and technological advancements.

The devices that will no longer be supported include smartphones running on Android OS version 4.1 and older, as these devices lack the necessary functionality and may not have the latest security updates. Some of the outdated Android smartphones that will be affected include the Samsung Galaxy S2, Nexus 7, and HTC Desire 500. In addition, the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c will also no longer be supported.

WhatsApp is actively notifying users with these devices to upgrade to continue using the messaging service. After October 24, WhatsApp will stop providing technical support and updates for these devices. Although the devices will still function, they will become vulnerable to security threats without essential updates, making them potential targets for hackers and malware.

To check the Android OS version of their smartphones, users can go to Settings, then About phone, and finally Software information, where they will find their Android version listed under the “Version” category.

It is advisable for users still using these outdated models to upgrade to a newer device, as many applications, including WhatsApp, have stopped supporting older operating systems.

