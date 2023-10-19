The Impact of Streaming Habits on Relationships

Streaming habits have a significant impact on our love lives, according to a study commissioned Roku. With the arrival of cuffing season, when people spend more time indoors, cozying up on the couch, it’s no surprise that streaming has become an integral part of our relationships.

The study, which polled over 2,000 adults in the US, found that more than half of the participants admitted they would bring up their current show during an awkward pause in conversation on a first date. Finding common ground in a TV show can be an excellent ice-breaker. In fact, 29% of single people have a two-streaming-service standard and refuse to date someone who doesn’t subscribe to at least two streaming platforms.

However, those who are already in relationships need to be aware of “stream-cheaters.” According to the study, 21% of adults in relationships confessed to getting angry when their partner watches an episode of their shared show without them. On the other hand, some respondents admitted to faking enjoyment of their partner’s show preference, showing true commitment to their relationship.

Confidentiality is also important in romantic relationships when it comes to streaming. Adults want to avoid spoilers at all costs and are willing to go to great lengths to do so. The study revealed that respondents would be willing to give up sweets for a week, give up coffee for a month, willingly stub their toe, do their taxes, or even go a week without their phone in order to avoid hearing spoilers.

As cuffing season approaches, it’s crucial not to let streaming habits interfere with your relationship. While finding common ground in a TV show can be exciting and enjoyable, it’s important to maintain open communication and respect each other’s preferences. So, whether you’re cuddling up with a warm body or enjoying some alone time streaming, make sure to prioritize your relationship and keep the love alive.

