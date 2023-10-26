Parenting in the Digital Age: Navigating the World of Snapchat

Parenting in the digital era is no easy task. Technology has undoubtedly brought many benefits to our lives, but when it comes to our children’s use of devices, there’s a lot to consider. One app that has gained significant popularity among young people is Snapchat. In this practical guide, we will explore what Snapchat is all about, how it works, and the concerns and benefits associated with it.

What is Snapchat?

Snapchat is a popular social media messaging app that allows users to record and share live images and videos, known as “Snaps,” with their friends. It’s designed to be fast-moving, fun, and authentic, focusing on sharing the moment. The unique feature of Snapchat is that snaps disappear as soon as they are viewed, giving users the freedom to share funny, silly, or embarrassing content without it being permanently visible on their profile.

What age can kids use Snapchat?

According to the terms of service, users must be 13 years or older to use Snapchat. However, there is no age verification, and some tweens manage to create accounts altering their birth year. Although Snapchat offers a junior version called “SnapKidz” for younger users, it lacks certain features and isn’t as popular as the standard version.

SnapStats:

– As of early 2023, Snapchat had 1.45 million users in New Zealand, accounting for 27.8% of the population.

– In the USA, 63% of teens ages 13 to 14 use the app, according to the Pew Research Group.

– Active Snapchat users open the app an average of 30 times a day.

Setting up an account on Snapchat:

To set up an account on Snapchat, users need to download the app from their respective app stores, provide an email address, enter their birthdate, and create a username and password. Once set up, users can take photos or videos, edit them with captions, filters, and stickers, and send snaps to their selected friends. The sender can set a timer for how long the snap will stay visible before it disappears.

Biggest concerns for parents:

When it comes to Snapchat, there are a few significant concerns for parents to be aware of:

1. Sharing inappropriate content: The ephemeral nature of snaps may encourage teens to post questionable content that they wouldn’t share on other platforms. Parents should also be wary of the increase in the sharing of graphic and disturbing images on social media, including Snapchat.

2. Snapshots and privacy: Snaps may disappear upon viewing, but users can easily screenshot images, and the sender is notified. Additionally, third-party programs can intercept and store snaps, compromising privacy and control over shared content.

3. Sexting: Snapchat can be used for sexting, with some users sending sensitive content on a regular basis. Engaging in conversations about the responsible use of such features is vital for parents.

4. Bullying: Bullying is a prevalent issue on Snapchat, and the app has faced lawsuits over instances of bullying and sexual exploitation. Parents must have open and honest conversations about online safety with their children who use the app.

Additional Features:

Apart from the aforementioned concerns, there are two more features parents should be aware of:

1. Snapstreaks: Snapstreaks represent the number of consecutive days that users exchange snaps with each other. Maintaining streaks can become addictive and time-consuming for young users.

2. SnapMap: SnapMap allows users to share their real-time location with friends on Snapchat. This poses significant safety risks, so it’s crucial for parents to ensure that SnapMap is turned off or used responsibly.

Navigating the world of Snapchat as a parent can be challenging, but armed with knowledge and open communication, you can help your children make responsible choices and stay safe in the digital landscape.

FAQs:

1. Can children under the age of 13 use Snapchat?

According to Snapchat’s terms of service, users must be 13 years or older. However, some younger children may attempt to create accounts altering their birth year.

2. Are snaps really deleted after being viewed?

Snaps are designed to disappear after viewing, but users can easily take screenshots, and third-party programs can intercept and store snaps.

3. Can Snapchat be used for sexting?

Yes, Snapchat can be used for sending sexually explicit messages, photos, or videos. The app itself acknowledges that a significant percentage of users engage in sending sensitive content.

4. What are Snapstreaks?

Snapstreaks are a feature on Snapchat that tracks the number of consecutive days users exchange snaps with each other.

5. What is SnapMap?

SnapMap allows Snapchat users to share their real-time location with friends on the app. This feature raises safety concerns, and parents should ensure its responsible use or turn it off altogether.