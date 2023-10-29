New Season of Yellowstone to Air on CBS

CBS is set to bring back the highly acclaimed drama series Yellowstone for its second season. Following the immense success of the show’s debut season, which garnered a dedicated fan base and consistently drew in record-breaking viewership numbers, the network has decided to air Season 2 episodes on Sunday nights.

The first season of Yellowstone, led the beloved Kevin Costner, became the most-watched show on Sunday nights during the fall season. With nearly 21.6 million viewers tuning in to at least one episode, it was a remarkable achievement for the Western saga. Additionally, an impressive 52 percent of the audience were new viewers to the show, indicating that the series continues to attract a growing fanbase.

Fans of Yellowstone have eagerly awaited the return of the gripping storyline, and although news of the release date for new episodes is yet to be confirmed, CBS is providing a treat in the meantime. Viewers can relive the excitement of Season 2 watching episodes weekly or binge-watching them on the Peacock streaming platform.

For those wondering about the timing of tonight’s episode, Yellowstone Season 2, Episode 1 (“A Thundering”) is scheduled to air from 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET on CBS. However, it is worth noting that the start time might be delayed due to NFL football.

To catch the latest episodes of Yellowstone live, you can stream them on CBS or the CBS app with a valid cable login. Additionally, alternative streaming services such as Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, or YouTube TV offer access to the show. Some of these services even provide free trials for new subscribers.

If you prefer to watch Yellowstone on the Paramount+ platform, you can do so through the “Paramount+ with Showtime” plan, which includes a CBS live stream. However, please note that the “Essential” plan on Paramount+ does not offer a CBS live stream, except for NFL games airing on CBS. Paramount+ also provides a free trial for new subscribers.

For those who are yet to experience the intense drama and captivating narrative of Yellowstone, all five seasons of the show are available to stream on Peacock Premium. So, get ready to immerse yourself in the gripping world of Yellowstone and discover why it has become a must-watch series for fans of compelling television.