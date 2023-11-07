Is Yellowstone included with Apple TV?

In the world of streaming services, Apple TV has become a popular choice for many viewers. With its sleek interface and wide range of content, it offers a convenient way to access movies, TV shows, and documentaries. One show that has gained significant attention in recent years is “Yellowstone,” a gripping drama series set in the heart of America’s iconic national park. But is “Yellowstone” included with Apple TV? Let’s find out.

What is Apple TV?

Apple TV is a digital media player and streaming device developed Apple Inc. It allows users to stream content from various online platforms, including popular streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. Additionally, Apple TV offers its own exclusive content through its streaming service, Apple TV+.

What is “Yellowstone”?

“Yellowstone” is a critically acclaimed television series created Taylor Sheridan. The show follows the Dutton family, led patriarch John Dutton (played Kevin Costner), as they navigate the challenges of running the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, located in Yellowstone National Park.

Is “Yellowstone” included with Apple TV?

No, “Yellowstone” is not included with Apple TV. The show is not available for streaming on Apple TV+ or any other Apple TV channels. However, this does not mean you cannot watch “Yellowstone” on your Apple TV device.

How can I watch “Yellowstone” on Apple TV?

To watch “Yellowstone” on Apple TV, you will need to subscribe to a streaming service that offers the show. Currently, “Yellowstone” is available for streaming on platforms like Paramount+, Peacock, and Amazon Prime Video. Once you have subscribed to one of these services, you can easily access and stream “Yellowstone” episodes on your Apple TV device.

In conclusion, while “Yellowstone” is not included with Apple TV or Apple TV+, you can still enjoy this captivating series subscribing to a compatible streaming service. So grab your popcorn, sit back, and immerse yourself in the dramatic world of “Yellowstone” on your Apple TV device.