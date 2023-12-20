Is Xumo owned Xfinity?

In recent years, the streaming industry has witnessed a surge in popularity, with numerous platforms vying for viewers’ attention. Two prominent names in this space are Xumo and Xfinity. However, there seems to be some confusion regarding the relationship between these two entities. Let’s delve into the matter and shed some light on whether Xumo is owned Xfinity.

The Ownership:

Contrary to popular belief, Xumo is not owned Xfinity. Xumo is an independent streaming service that offers a wide range of free, ad-supported content to its users. It functions as a standalone platform, providing access to various channels and on-demand content across multiple devices. On the other hand, Xfinity is a brand owned Comcast Corporation, one of the largest cable television and internet service providers in the United States.

What is Xumo?

Xumo is a streaming service that offers a diverse selection of channels and on-demand content to its users. It provides access to a wide range of genres, including news, sports, entertainment, and lifestyle. Xumo is known for its user-friendly interface and the ability to stream content on various devices, such as smart TVs, smartphones, and streaming media players.

What is Xfinity?

Xfinity is a brand owned Comcast Corporation, a leading telecommunications conglomerate. It offers a range of services, including cable television, internet, home security, and mobile phone plans. Xfinity provides its customers with access to a vast library of on-demand content through its streaming platform, Xfinity Stream. It also offers cable TV packages and bundles that include access to popular channels and premium content.

FAQ:

1. Can I access Xumo through Xfinity?

While Xumo and Xfinity are separate entities, Xfinity customers can access Xumo’s content through the Xfinity X1 platform. X1 users can navigate to the Xumo app and enjoy its free streaming offerings.

2. Is Xumo a paid service?

No, Xumo is a free streaming service that is supported advertisements. Users can access its content without any subscription fees, although they may encounter occasional ads during their viewing experience.

3. Can I watch live TV on Xumo?

Yes, Xumo offers a selection of live TV channels that users can stream in real-time. These channels cover various genres, including news, sports, and entertainment.

In conclusion, Xumo and Xfinity are separate entities in the streaming industry. Xumo operates as an independent, ad-supported streaming service, while Xfinity is a brand owned Comcast Corporation, offering a range of telecommunications services. Although Xfinity customers can access Xumo’s content through the X1 platform, the two platforms are not under the same ownership.