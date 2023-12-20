Is XUMO owned Xfinity?

Introduction

In the world of streaming services, it can sometimes be confusing to keep track of which companies own which platforms. One such question that often arises is whether XUMO is owned Xfinity. In this article, we will delve into the details to provide a clear answer to this query.

The Relationship Between XUMO and Xfinity

XUMO and Xfinity are not directly related in terms of ownership. XUMO is an independent streaming service that offers a wide range of free, ad-supported channels and on-demand content. On the other hand, Xfinity is a brand owned Comcast Corporation, which provides cable television, internet, and telephone services.

What is XUMO?

XUMO is a streaming service that offers a diverse selection of channels and on-demand content. It provides access to various genres, including news, sports, entertainment, and lifestyle. XUMO is available on multiple platforms, such as smart TVs, streaming devices, and mobile apps. The service is free to use and supported advertisements.

What is Xfinity?

Xfinity is a brand owned Comcast Corporation, one of the largest telecommunications companies in the United States. Xfinity offers a range of services, including cable television, internet, home security, and mobile phone plans. It provides customers with access to a wide variety of channels and on-demand content through its Xfinity X1 platform.

FAQ

1. Can I access XUMO through Xfinity?

Yes, Xfinity customers can access XUMO through their X1 set-top box or using the XUMO app on their Xfinity Flex streaming device.

2. Is XUMO a part of Xfinity’s channel lineup?

While XUMO is available to Xfinity customers, it is not included in Xfinity’s channel lineup. XUMO is a separate streaming service that can be accessed through Xfinity’s platforms.

Conclusion

In conclusion, XUMO and Xfinity are not owned the same company. XUMO is an independent streaming service that offers free, ad-supported channels and on-demand content, while Xfinity is a brand owned Comcast Corporation, providing various telecommunications services. However, Xfinity customers can access XUMO through their X1 set-top box or Xfinity Flex streaming device.