Is XUMO owned Xfinity?

In recent years, the streaming industry has witnessed a surge in popularity, with numerous platforms vying for viewers’ attention. Two prominent names in this space are XUMO and Xfinity. However, there seems to be some confusion regarding the ownership of XUMO and its relationship with Xfinity. Let’s delve into the details and clear up any misconceptions.

What is XUMO?

XUMO is a free, ad-supported streaming service that offers a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, and more. It can be accessed through various devices, such as smart TVs, streaming boxes, and mobile apps. XUMO provides users with a diverse selection of channels and on-demand content, making it a popular choice for cord-cutters and those seeking additional entertainment options.

What is Xfinity?

Xfinity is a brand owned Comcast Corporation, one of the largest telecommunications conglomerates in the United States. It offers a range of services, including cable television, internet, and home phone. Xfinity also provides its customers with a streaming platform called Xfinity Stream, which allows subscribers to access their favorite TV shows, movies, and live sports on various devices.

The Relationship Between XUMO and Xfinity

Contrary to popular belief, XUMO is not owned Xfinity. XUMO operates as an independent company and is not directly affiliated with Xfinity or Comcast. While both platforms offer streaming services, they are separate entities with distinct ownership and operations.

Conclusion

In conclusion, XUMO and Xfinity are two separate entities in the streaming industry. XUMO is an independent streaming service that offers free, ad-supported content, while Xfinity is a brand owned Comcast Corporation, providing a range of telecommunications services, including cable TV and internet. It’s important to clarify this distinction to avoid any confusion regarding their ownership or relationship.

FAQ

Q: Can I access XUMO through my Xfinity subscription?

A: No, XUMO and Xfinity are separate platforms. XUMO can be accessed independently through various devices, while Xfinity offers its own streaming service called Xfinity Stream.

Q: Is XUMO a paid service?

A: No, XUMO is a free, ad-supported streaming service. Users can access a wide range of content without any subscription fees.

Q: Can I watch live sports on XUMO?

A: Yes, XUMO offers a selection of live sports channels, allowing viewers to enjoy live sporting events.

Q: Is Xfinity Stream available for non-Xfinity customers?

A: No, Xfinity Stream is exclusively available to Xfinity customers who subscribe to their cable TV or internet services.