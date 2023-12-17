Is X5 or Q8 bigger?

Comparing the Size of the BMW X5 and Audi Q8: Which One Takes the Crown?

When it comes to luxury SUVs, size matters. Two heavyweights in this category are the BMW X5 and the Audi Q8. Both vehicles offer impressive features and performance, but which one is bigger? Let’s dive into the details and settle the debate once and for all.

Size Matters: Comparing Dimensions

In terms of overall dimensions, the BMW X5 and Audi Q8 are quite similar. The X5 measures 194.3 inches in length, 78.9 inches in width, and 69 inches in height. On the other hand, the Q8 comes in at 196.6 inches long, 78.5 inches wide, and 67.2 inches tall. While the Q8 is slightly longer, the X5 is wider and taller. Ultimately, the difference in size between the two is minimal, and it may come down to personal preference.

Interior Space: Who Offers More Room?

When it comes to interior space, the BMW X5 takes the lead. It offers seating for up to seven passengers, thanks to an optional third-row seat. The X5 also boasts a generous cargo capacity of up to 72.3 cubic feet with the rear seats folded down. On the other hand, the Audi Q8 provides seating for five passengers and a cargo capacity of 60.7 cubic feet. If you prioritize passenger and cargo space, the X5 might be the better choice for you.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is an SUV?

A: An SUV, or Sport Utility Vehicle, is a type of vehicle that combines elements of a traditional passenger car with features of an off-road vehicle. SUVs are known for their spacious interiors, high ground clearance, and versatile capabilities.

Q: What does “dimensions” refer to?

A: In the context of vehicles, dimensions refer to the measurements of length, width, and height. These measurements determine the overall size and proportions of a vehicle.

Q: Can the third-row seat in the X5 be added later?

A: No, the third-row seat in the X5 cannot be added later. It is only available as an optional feature when purchasing the vehicle.

In conclusion, while the Audi Q8 may have a slight advantage in length, the BMW X5 offers more interior space, making it the winner in terms of overall size. However, it’s important to consider other factors such as performance, features, and personal preferences when making a final decision. Ultimately, test driving both vehicles and assessing your specific needs will help you determine which luxury SUV is the perfect fit for you.