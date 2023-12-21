Twitter Experiences Widespread Outages Across Several Countries

Twitter, the popular social media platform, is currently experiencing widespread outages in various countries, including the UK, US, and India. Users of both the website and the mobile app have reported seeing a message that says “Welcome to Twitter” instead of the usual tweets on their feed.

According to data from Downdetector.com, there have been over 70,000 reports of problems on the platform since 5.30am GMT, with user reports peaking at around 5.50am GMT. This suggests that the issue is affecting a significant number of users across multiple countries.

Even users of Twitter’s premium subscription service, Twitter Pro, with the coveted blue tick verification badge, are facing issues. Their feeds are showing the message “Waiting for posts,” implying that the problem is not limited to regular users but also impacting the platform’s paid subscribers.

Currently, the reason behind the outage remains unclear. Twitter has not yet provided any official statement regarding the matter. Users are left wondering when the service will be restored and whether their data and tweets will be affected.

This outage highlights the dependency of millions of users on social media platforms like Twitter. It also emphasizes the need for transparent communication from companies when such widespread outages occur, as users rely on these platforms for various important purposes, including news, communication, and networking.

We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as more information becomes available.