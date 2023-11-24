Where to Watch Wish: All You Need to Know

Wish, the latest musical fantasy from the creators of Frozen, is set to captivate audiences with its enchanting storyline and talented cast. With voiceovers from Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine, and Evan Peters, this animated flick follows the journey of 17-year-old Asha, who receives a star from the sky to challenge her kingdom’s malevolent ruler.

Now, the burning question on everyone’s mind: where can you watch Wish? Let’s dive into the details:

Movie Theater Release

Currently, the only way to experience Wish is venturing to a local movie theater. The film will be released on Wednesday, November 22nd, promising a cinematic adventure unlike any other. You can check Fandango to find showtimes near you.

Digital Platforms

For those unable to catch the theatrical release, fear not! Wish will eventually become available to rent or purchase on various digital platforms such as Vudu, Apple, YouTube, and Amazon. Keep an eye out for its arrival and prepare to immerse yourself in a magical world.

Disney+

The big question everyone is asking: will Wish be available on Disney+? While an official streaming release date hasn’t been announced, we can make an educated guess based on previous Disney movie releases. Typically, Disney movies tend to arrive on Disney+ approximately 45 days after their theatrical debut, often on the following Friday.

Considering this pattern, it is possible that Wish will start streaming on Disney+ as early as January 5, 2024. However, some movies, like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, took around 90 days to make their way onto the streaming platform. If Wish follows a similar timeline, it may not grace Disney+ until late February 2024.

Netflix

If you’re wondering whether Wish will be on Netflix, the answer is no. Due to its association with Disney, Wish is expected to head straight to Disney+ after its cinematic run,passing other streaming services.

Stay tuned for updates on the release of Wish, and get ready to embark on a magical journey filled with music, wonder, and unforgettable characters.

FAQ

When does Wish release in movie theaters?

Wish will be released in movie theaters on Wednesday, November 22nd.

When will Wish be available on Disney+?

While an official streaming release date for Wish on Disney+ has not been announced, it is likely to arrive approximately 45 days after its theatrical release, possibly on January 5, 2024. However, it could also take up to 90 days, with a potential release in late February 2024.

Will Wish be on Netflix?

No, Wish will not be available on Netflix. It is expected to be exclusively streamed on Disney+ after its theatrical run.