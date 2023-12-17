Is Vudu No Longer Free?

In a surprising move, Vudu, the popular streaming service owned Walmart, has announced that it will no longer offer free content to its users. This decision comes as a disappointment to many loyal Vudu users who have enjoyed accessing a wide range of movies and TV shows without having to pay a subscription fee.

Previously, Vudu offered a mix of free and paid content, allowing users to choose between ad-supported movies and shows or purchasing and renting content. However, starting from the beginning of this month, Vudu has shifted its focus solely to paid content, leaving its free offerings behind.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Vudu stop offering free content?

A: Vudu has not provided an official statement regarding the reason behind this decision. However, it is speculated that the move is an attempt to increase revenue and compete with other streaming services that primarily rely on subscription fees.

Q: Can I still access the movies and shows I previously watched for free?

A: Unfortunately, no. With the discontinuation of free content, all previously available free movies and shows will no longer be accessible without payment.

Q: Will Vudu introduce a new free tier in the future?

A: While Vudu has not made any announcements regarding the reintroduction of free content, it is always possible that they may reconsider their decision in the future. However, for now, Vudu remains a paid streaming service.

This sudden change in Vudu’s business model has left many users searching for alternative platforms to fulfill their streaming needs. With numerous streaming services available, such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, users have a wide range of options to choose from.

While the loss of free content on Vudu may be disappointing for some, it is important to remember that the streaming landscape is constantly evolving. As companies strive to remain competitive and profitable, changes in pricing and content availability are to be expected.