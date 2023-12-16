Is Vudu better than Movies Anywhere?

Vudu vs. Movies Anywhere: Which Streaming Service Reigns Supreme?

In the ever-expanding world of digital movie libraries, two prominent platforms have emerged as frontrunners: Vudu and Movies Anywhere. Both services offer a vast selection of movies and TV shows for streaming, but which one truly reigns supreme? Let’s delve into the features, benefits, and drawbacks of each to determine which platform is the ultimate choice for cinephiles.

Vudu: A Comprehensive Digital Movie Library

Vudu, owned Walmart, has established itself as a go-to platform for movie enthusiasts. With a vast collection of over 150,000 titles, including the latest releases, Vudu offers a comprehensive digital movie library. The service allows users to purchase or rent movies and TV shows, with the option to stream them in up to 4K Ultra HD quality. Additionally, Vudu provides a unique feature called “Movies on Us,” offering a selection of ad-supported movies that can be streamed for free.

Movies Anywhere: Unifying Your Digital Collection

Movies Anywhere, on the other hand, takes a different approach unifying your digital movie collection from various platforms. By linking your accounts from services like Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon Prime Video, Movies Anywhere allows you to access all your purchased movies in one place. This convenience factor makes it an attractive option for users who have amassed a collection across multiple platforms.

FAQ:

Q: Are Vudu and Movies Anywhere subscription-based services?

A: No, both platforms are free to sign up for. However, you will need to purchase or rent movies and TV shows individually.

Q: Can I access my Movies Anywhere library on Vudu?

A: Yes, once you link your Vudu account to Movies Anywhere, your movies from other platforms will be accessible on Vudu.

Q: Does Vudu offer a mobile app?

A: Yes, Vudu has a user-friendly mobile app available for both iOS and Android devices.

Q: Can I download movies for offline viewing on Movies Anywhere?

A: Yes, Movies Anywhere allows you to download movies for offline viewing on supported devices.

The Verdict

Ultimately, the choice between Vudu and Movies Anywhere depends on your preferences and viewing habits. If you prefer a vast library of movies and TV shows, along with the option to rent or purchase the latest releases, Vudu may be the ideal choice for you. On the other hand, if you have movies scattered across multiple platforms and crave the convenience of accessing them all in one place, Movies Anywhere is the way to go. Whichever platform you choose, both Vudu and Movies Anywhere offer excellent options for streaming and building your digital movie collection.