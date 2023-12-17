Is Vudu and Movies Anywhere the same?

Is Vudu the Same as Movies Anywhere?

In the world of digital movie streaming, there are numerous platforms available to satisfy our entertainment needs. Two popular options that often come up in discussions are Vudu and Movies Anywhere. While both platforms offer a wide selection of movies and TV shows, they are not exactly the same. Let’s take a closer look at the similarities and differences between Vudu and Movies Anywhere.

What is Vudu?

Vudu is a digital video-on-demand service owned Walmart. It allows users to rent, purchase, and stream movies and TV shows directly to their devices. With a vast library of titles, including new releases and classics, Vudu offers both free and paid content. Users can access Vudu on various devices, such as smart TVs, streaming devices, gaming consoles, and mobile devices.

What is Movies Anywhere?

Movies Anywhere is a digital movie locker service that allows users to consolidate their movie collections from different digital retailers into one place. It supports major digital retailers like Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon Video. By linking their accounts from these retailers to Movies Anywhere, users can access their purchased movies across multiple platforms and devices.

The Similarities

Both Vudu and Movies Anywhere offer a vast selection of movies and TV shows for streaming. They provide high-quality video playback and support various devices, making it convenient for users to enjoy their favorite content. Additionally, both platforms offer the option to purchase or rent movies, allowing users to choose their preferred method of access.

The Differences

While Vudu is primarily a standalone streaming service, Movies Anywhere acts as a bridge between different digital retailers. Vudu offers a broader range of content, including free movies with ads, while Movies Anywhere focuses on consolidating purchased movies from various retailers. Furthermore, Movies Anywhere allows users to access their movies from different retailers in one place, while Vudu is limited to its own library.

Conclusion

In summary, Vudu and Movies Anywhere are distinct platforms in the digital movie streaming landscape. Vudu is a standalone streaming service with a vast library of movies and TV shows, while Movies Anywhere acts as a movie locker, consolidating purchased movies from different digital retailers. Both platforms have their own unique features and benefits, catering to different preferences and needs of movie enthusiasts.

FAQ

Can I access my Vudu movies on Movies Anywhere?

Yes, you can access your Vudu movies on Movies Anywhere linking your Vudu account to Movies Anywhere. This allows you to consolidate your purchased movies from Vudu and other supported retailers into one library.

Can I watch free movies on Movies Anywhere?

No, Movies Anywhere does not offer free movies. It is primarily focused on consolidating purchased movies from different retailers. However, you can access free movies on Vudu, which is one of the supported retailers on Movies Anywhere.

Do I need a subscription to use Vudu or Movies Anywhere?

No, both Vudu and Movies Anywhere are free to use. However, certain movies or TV shows may require a rental or purchase fee on Vudu. Movies Anywhere is a service that consolidates your purchased movies from different retailers and does not require any additional subscription fees.