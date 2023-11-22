Is VIZIO WatchFree+ really free?

In the world of streaming services, the word “free” often comes with a catch. So, when VIZIO announced their new streaming service, WatchFree+, many people were skeptical about its claim of being completely free. But is it really as good as it sounds?

WatchFree+ is a streaming service offered VIZIO, a leading manufacturer of smart TVs. It provides access to a wide range of live TV channels, on-demand content, and even local news channels, all without requiring a subscription or any additional fees. Sounds too good to be true, right?

Well, the answer is both yes and no. WatchFree+ itself is indeed free to use, and you can access a decent selection of channels without paying a dime. However, there are a few caveats to keep in mind.

Firstly, while the service is free, it is ad-supported. This means that you will have to endure occasional commercials during your viewing experience. For some, this may not be a big deal, but for others who prefer an uninterrupted streaming experience, it can be a downside.

Secondly, WatchFree+ is only available on VIZIO smart TVs. If you don’t own a VIZIO TV, you won’t be able to access the service. This exclusivity limits its availability to a specific group of users.

Lastly, the channel selection on WatchFree+ is not as extensive as what you might find on paid streaming services. While it does offer a decent variety of channels, including news, sports, and entertainment, it may not have all the channels you desire.

FAQ:

1. Can I access WatchFree+ on my non-VIZIO smart TV?

No, WatchFree+ is exclusively available on VIZIO smart TVs.

2. Do I need to pay any subscription fees to use WatchFree+?

No, WatchFree+ is completely free to use. However, it is ad-supported.

3. How many channels are available on WatchFree+?

WatchFree+ offers a decent selection of live TV channels, but the exact number may vary. It includes news, sports, and entertainment channels.

In conclusion, while VIZIO WatchFree+ is indeed free to use, it does come with a few limitations. If you own a VIZIO smart TV and don’t mind occasional ads, it can be a great option to access live TV channels without paying for a subscription. However, if you’re looking for a more extensive channel lineup or prefer an ad-free experience, you may need to explore other paid streaming services.