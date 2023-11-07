Is Vizio owned Walmart?

In recent years, Vizio has become a household name in the world of consumer electronics, particularly known for its high-quality televisions. However, there has been some confusion surrounding the ownership of this popular brand. One common question that arises is whether Vizio is owned Walmart. Let’s delve into this topic and shed some light on the matter.

The Ownership of Vizio:

Vizio is an American company that specializes in manufacturing and selling consumer electronics, primarily televisions. It was founded in 2002 William Wang and Ken Lowe, and since then, it has grown to become one of the leading brands in the industry. However, despite its success, Vizio is not owned Walmart.

The Walmart Connection:

While Vizio is not owned Walmart, there is a connection between the two companies. In 2010, Vizio entered into a strategic partnership with Walmart, which allowed the brand to expand its reach and distribution. As part of this partnership, Vizio products became available in Walmart stores across the United States. This collaboration has undoubtedly contributed to Vizio’s widespread popularity and accessibility.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Is Vizio a reliable brand?

Yes, Vizio is widely regarded as a reliable brand in the consumer electronics market. They are known for producing high-quality televisions at affordable prices.

2. Can I buy Vizio products at Walmart?

Yes, you can purchase Vizio products at Walmart. The strategic partnership between Vizio and Walmart has made their products readily available in Walmart stores and on their website.

3. Does Walmart own any other electronics brands?

While Walmart does not own Vizio, they do have their own line of electronics under the brand name “Onn.” These products are exclusively sold at Walmart stores.

In conclusion, Vizio is not owned Walmart, but the two companies have a strategic partnership that has allowed Vizio products to be sold in Walmart stores. Vizio remains an independent brand, known for its reliable and affordable consumer electronics, particularly televisions. So, the next time you’re shopping for a new TV, you can confidently consider Vizio, whether you choose to purchase it at Walmart or elsewhere.