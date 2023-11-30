Is Verizon getting free Netflix for a year?

Verizon Offers Free Netflix for a Year to New Customers

In an exciting move, Verizon has announced that it will be offering new customers a complimentary Netflix subscription for an entire year. This partnership between the telecommunications giant and the popular streaming service aims to attract more subscribers to Verizon’s Fios Gigabit internet plans.

Starting from May 1st, 2022, new customers who sign up for Verizon’s Fios Gigabit Connection, Fios Gigabit Connection with TV, or Fios Gigabit Connection with TV and Phone will receive a free Netflix subscription for 12 months. This offer is available to both residential and business customers, providing an excellent opportunity for individuals and companies to enjoy high-speed internet and a vast library of entertainment.

FAQ:

1. Who is eligible for the free Netflix offer?

The offer is available to new customers who sign up for Verizon’s Fios Gigabit internet plans, including Fios Gigabit Connection, Fios Gigabit Connection with TV, or Fios Gigabit Connection with TV and Phone.

2. How long is the free Netflix subscription valid?

The complimentary Netflix subscription is valid for 12 months from the date of sign-up.

3. Can existing Verizon customers avail of this offer?

Unfortunately, this offer is exclusively for new customers. Existing Verizon customers may want to explore other promotions and deals available to them.

4. What happens after the free year of Netflix ends?

Once the 12-month period is over, customers will be responsible for the monthly cost of their Netflix subscription. However, they can choose to cancel or continue their subscription at their own discretion.

This collaboration between Verizon and Netflix is a win-win situation for both companies. Verizon gains a competitive edge offering an attractive incentive to potential customers, while Netflix expands its user base and reaches a wider audience. With Verizon’s reliable internet service and Netflix’s extensive collection of movies, TV shows, and original content, subscribers can look forward to a year of uninterrupted entertainment.

So, if you’ve been considering switching to Verizon or upgrading your current plan, now is the perfect time to take advantage of this limited-time offer. Sign up for Verizon’s Fios Gigabit internet plans and enjoy a complimentary Netflix subscription for a whole year.