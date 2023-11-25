Is Val Chmerkovskiy still married?

In the world of celebrity gossip, rumors and speculation often run rampant. One recent topic that has been making headlines is the marital status of professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy. Known for his appearances on the hit reality show “Dancing with the Stars,” Chmerkovskiy has a large fan base who are curious to know if he is still married.

Background:

Val Chmerkovskiy tied the knot with fellow dancer Jenna Johnson in April 2019. The couple had been dating on and off for several years before finally saying their vows. Their wedding was a private affair, attended close friends and family members. Since then, they have been sharing their love and adventures on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their married life.

The rumors:

Recently, there have been rumors circulating that Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson’s marriage is on the rocks. Speculation has been fueled their absence from each other’s social media posts and public appearances. Fans have been quick to jump to conclusions, questioning whether the couple is still together.

The truth:

Despite the rumors, Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are still happily married. Like any couple, they have their ups and downs, but they are committed to making their relationship work. It is important to remember that celebrities often choose to keep certain aspects of their personal lives private, and their absence from social media does not necessarily indicate trouble in paradise.

FAQ:

Q: When did Val Chmerkovskiy get married?

A: Val Chmerkovskiy married Jenna Johnson in April 2019.

Q: Are Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson still together?

A: Yes, they are still happily married.

Q: Why haven’t they been posting about each other on social media?

A: Celebrities often choose to keep certain aspects of their personal lives private, and their absence from social media does not necessarily indicate trouble in their relationship.

In conclusion, Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are still happily married, despite the rumors suggesting otherwise. It is important to respect their privacy and remember that celebrities are entitled to keep certain aspects of their personal lives out of the public eye.