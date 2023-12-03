Is V in the military now?

Breaking News: BTS Member V Enlists in the Military

In a surprising turn of events, BTS member V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, has officially enlisted in the military. The news has sent shockwaves through the global BTS fandom, known as the ARMY, as fans eagerly await updates on his military service.

V, who turned 28 years old (Korean age) on December 30th, 2021, is the third member of BTS to fulfill his mandatory military service requirements. The South Korean government requires all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 28 to serve in the military for approximately 18 to 22 months.

While the exact details of V’s enlistment have not been disclosed, it is expected that he will undergo basic military training before being assigned to a specific unit. During his time in the military, V will be subject to the same rules and regulations as any other conscripted soldier.

FAQ:

Q: Why is military service mandatory in South Korea?

A: South Korea maintains mandatory military service as a means of national defense due to the ongoing tensions with North Korea. It is seen as a duty and responsibility for all able-bodied men to serve their country.

Q: How long will V be in the military?

A: The length of military service in South Korea varies depending on the branch of the military and specific circumstances. Typically, it ranges from 18 to 22 months.

Q: Will V continue his musical career while in the military?

A: No, during their military service, BTS members are not allowed to participate in any public activities, including music releases, performances, or promotions. They are solely focused on their military duties.

Q: Will BTS continue as a group without V?

A: Yes, BTS will continue their activities as a group despite V’s absence. The remaining members will continue to work on music, performances, and other projects. The ARMY can expect to see new content from BTS during V’s military service.

As V embarks on this new chapter of his life, fans around the world will undoubtedly show their unwavering support and eagerly await his return. The ARMY will continue to cherish the memories and music V has created, eagerly anticipating the day when he reunites with his fellow BTS members on stage once again.