Is V and RM going to military?

Breaking News: V and RM from BTS Rumored to Enlist in the Military

In a surprising turn of events, rumors have been circulating that two members of the globally renowned K-pop group BTS, V and RM, may soon be heading off to fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea. This news has left fans around the world both anxious and curious about the future of the beloved band. While no official confirmation has been made the members or their agency, Big Hit Entertainment, speculations are running high.

What does it mean for V and RM to go to the military?

In South Korea, military service is mandatory for all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 28. This requirement applies to both Korean citizens and those with dual citizenship. The length of service varies depending on the branch of the military, but it typically lasts around 18 to 22 months. During this time, individuals are expected to put their careers on hold and fully commit to their military duties.

What impact will their enlistment have on BTS?

If V and RM do indeed enlist in the military, it will undoubtedly have a significant impact on BTS as a group. With two members absent, the dynamics of their performances, music production, and promotional activities will inevitably change. However, BTS has previously demonstrated their ability to adapt and continue thriving even when faced with challenges. It is likely that the remaining members will continue to release music and engage with their fans during this period.

When will V and RM enlist?

As of now, there is no official announcement regarding the enlistment dates for V and RM. The timing of military service is typically determined the individual’s age and personal circumstances. However, it is important to note that South Korean law requires all eligible men to complete their military service before turning 28. Therefore, it is expected that V and RM will fulfill their duties within the next few years.

While the rumors of V and RM’s military enlistment continue to circulate, it is crucial to await official confirmation from the members or their agency. Until then, fans can rest assured that BTS will continue to captivate the world with their music and performances, regardless of any temporary changes that may occur.