Is V 2009 a sequel?

In the world of television, sequels are a common occurrence. From spin-offs to reboots, networks often look to capitalize on the success of a popular show creating a follow-up series. One such example is the science fiction drama “V,” which originally aired in the 1980s and was later revived in 2009. But is the 2009 version truly a sequel to the original?

What is “V”?

“V” is a science fiction television series that first premiered in 1983. It tells the story of an alien race known as the Visitors who arrive on Earth with seemingly peaceful intentions. However, it is soon revealed that they have a hidden agenda to conquer and manipulate humanity. The show gained a cult following and became a classic in the genre.

The 2009 Revival

In 2009, ABC decided to revive “V” with a new series that shared the same name. The reboot followed a similar premise, with the Visitors arriving on Earth and infiltrating human society. However, there were notable differences in the storyline and characters, leading to debates about whether it should be considered a sequel or a reimagining.

Sequel or Reimagining?

While the 2009 version of “V” shares similarities with the original series, it is not a direct continuation of the story. Instead, it can be seen as a reimagining or a modern-day adaptation of the concept. The reboot introduced new characters, altered plotlines, and incorporated contemporary themes, making it more of a standalone series rather than a direct sequel.

FAQ

Q: Do I need to watch the original “V” to understand the 2009 version?

A: No, the 2009 series can be enjoyed independently without prior knowledge of the original show.

Q: Are there any connections between the two versions?

A: While there are some subtle nods and references to the original series, the 2009 version is largely its own entity.

Q: Which version is better?

A: This is subjective and depends on personal preference. Both versions have their own merits and appeal to different audiences.

In conclusion, while the 2009 version of “V” may not be a direct sequel to the original series, it offers a fresh take on the concept and stands on its own as a compelling science fiction drama. Whether you’re a fan of the original or new to the “V” universe, the 2009 series is worth checking out for its unique storytelling and captivating characters.