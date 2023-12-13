Is Ustream Still Active? A Look into the Current Status of the Live Streaming Platform

In the ever-evolving landscape of online platforms, it can be challenging to keep track of which ones are still active and thriving. Ustream, a popular live streaming platform, has been a go-to choice for many content creators and viewers over the years. However, with the rise of competitors like Twitch and YouTube Live, some may wonder if Ustream is still active and relevant in today’s digital age.

The Current Status of Ustream

Ustream, founded in 2007, gained popularity for its ability to provide live streaming services to a wide range of users, including individuals, businesses, and media organizations. It allowed users to broadcast their content in real-time, making it a valuable tool for events, conferences, and even personal vlogs.

However, in 2016, Ustream was acquired IBM and merged with its video streaming service, becoming part of the IBM Cloud Video platform. This integration led to the rebranding of Ustream as “IBM Watson Media,” focusing on providing enterprise-level video streaming solutions rather than catering to individual content creators.

While Ustream as a standalone platform may no longer exist, its features and capabilities have been integrated into the IBM Watson Media platform. This means that the technology and infrastructure that made Ustream popular are still available, albeit under a different name and within a broader context.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I still access Ustream?

A: No, Ustream as a standalone platform is no longer accessible. However, you can access its features and capabilities through the IBM Watson Media platform.

Q: What happened to my Ustream account?

A: Your Ustream account has been migrated to the IBM Watson Media platform. You can log in using your existing Ustream credentials.

Q: Can I still live stream using Ustream?

A: Yes, you can still live stream using the IBM Watson Media platform, which incorporates the features of Ustream.

Q: Is Ustream free to use?

A: The pricing and plans for using the IBM Watson Media platform may vary. It is best to visit the IBM Watson Media website for the most up-to-date information on pricing and features.

In conclusion, while Ustream may no longer exist as a standalone platform, its features and capabilities have been integrated into the IBM Watson Media platform. Content creators and businesses can still access and utilize the live streaming services that made Ustream popular, albeit under a different name.