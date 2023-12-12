Is USC mascot Trojan or traveler?

New Title: The USC Mascot Debate: Trojan or Traveler?

Introduction

The University of Southern California (USC) has long been associated with its rich history and traditions, including its beloved mascot. However, a debate has emerged among students, alumni, and fans regarding the true identity of the USC mascot. Is it the Trojan or the Traveler? Let’s delve into this intriguing controversy.

The Trojan Mascot

The term “Trojan” refers to the ancient Greek warriors from the city of Troy. USC adopted the Trojan as its mascot in 1912, symbolizing the university’s strength, resilience, and competitive spirit. The iconic Tommy Trojan statue, located at the heart of the campus, further solidifies the association between USC and the Trojan warrior.

The Traveler Mascot

On the other hand, the Traveler is the name given to the white horse that gallops around the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum during USC football games. This tradition began in 1961 when Richard Saukko, a USC alumnus, rode his horse named Traveler onto the field. The majestic presence of Traveler has become synonymous with USC’s football success and has captured the hearts of fans worldwide.

The Debate

The debate surrounding the USC mascot centers on whether the Trojan or the Traveler should be considered the true symbol of the university. Some argue that the Trojan represents the university’s history and academic excellence, while others believe that the Traveler embodies the spirit of USC’s athletic achievements and game-day traditions.

FAQ

Q: Can both the Trojan and the Traveler be considered mascots?

A: Yes, while the Trojan is the official mascot of USC, the Traveler has become an unofficial symbol associated with the university’s football program.

Q: How did the Traveler become associated with USC?

A: The Traveler tradition began in 1961 when a USC alumnus rode his horse onto the football field during a game. Since then, Traveler has become an integral part of USC’s football culture.

Q: Is there a consensus among USC students and alumni regarding the mascot?

A: No, the debate between the Trojan and the Traveler remains ongoing, with differing opinions among the USC community.

Conclusion

The USC mascot debate between the Trojan and the Traveler continues to captivate the university community. While the Trojan represents the university’s history and academic prowess, the Traveler has become an iconic symbol associated with USC’s football success. Ultimately, both mascots hold a special place in the hearts of Trojans, embodying different aspects of the university’s spirit and tradition.