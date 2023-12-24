Is Univision on Samsung TV?

Univision Now Available on Samsung TVs: Expanding Access to Spanish-Language Content

In an exciting development for Spanish-speaking audiences, Univision, the leading Spanish-language television network in the United States, has announced its availability on Samsung TVs. This move aims to provide a wider range of viewers with access to Univision’s popular programming, including news, sports, telenovelas, and more.

What does this mean for Samsung TV owners?

Samsung TV owners can now enjoy the diverse and culturally rich content offered Univision directly on their television screens. By simply downloading the Univision app from the Samsung Smart Hub, users gain instant access to a vast library of Spanish-language shows and live broadcasts. This integration eliminates the need for additional devices or subscriptions, making it more convenient than ever to enjoy Univision’s programming.

How can I download the Univision app on my Samsung TV?

To download the Univision app on your Samsung TV, follow these simple steps:

1. Turn on your Samsung TV and navigate to the Smart Hub.

2. Search for “Univision” in the app store.

3. Select the Univision app from the search results.

4. Click on the “Download” button to install the app on your TV.

5. Once the installation is complete, launch the app and start exploring Univision’s content.

What content can I expect from Univision?

Univision offers a wide range of programming to cater to the diverse interests of its viewers. From news and sports to entertainment and lifestyle shows, there is something for everyone. Popular shows like “El Gordo y La Flaca,” “Despierta América,” and “Sábado Gigante” are just a few examples of the engaging content available on Univision.

Is there a cost associated with accessing Univision on Samsung TVs?

While the Univision app itself is free to download, some content may require a subscription or login credentials. Univision offers various subscription plans, including Univision NOW, which provides access to live TV and on-demand content. However, many shows and episodes are available for free, allowing users to enjoy a vast selection of content without any additional cost.

With Univision’s availability on Samsung TVs, Spanish-speaking audiences now have an even easier way to access their favorite shows and stay connected to their culture. This integration not only enhances the viewing experience but also reflects the growing demand for diverse content on smart TV platforms. So, if you own a Samsung TV, don’t miss out on the opportunity to explore the world of Univision from the comfort of your own home.