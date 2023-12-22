Univision Now: Now Free on Roku!

In an exciting development for Roku users, the popular streaming service Univision Now is now available for free on the Roku platform. This move opens up a world of Spanish-language content to millions of viewers, allowing them to enjoy their favorite shows, movies, and sports events without any subscription fees.

Univision Now is a streaming service that offers a wide range of Spanish-language programming, including telenovelas, news, sports, and entertainment shows. It has been a go-to platform for Spanish-speaking audiences in the United States who want to stay connected to their culture and language.

Previously, Univision Now required a subscription to access its content, which limited its availability to those willing to pay for the service. However, with the recent announcement, Roku users can now enjoy Univision Now’s vast library of content without any additional cost.

This move comes as part of Univision’s efforts to expand its reach and make its content more accessible to a wider audience. By partnering with Roku, one of the leading streaming platforms in the market, Univision Now can now tap into Roku’s extensive user base and bring its content to millions of households across the country.

FAQ:

Q: What is Univision Now?

A: Univision Now is a streaming service that offers Spanish-language programming, including telenovelas, news, sports, and entertainment shows.

Q: Is Univision Now free on Roku?

A: Yes, Univision Now is now available for free on the Roku platform, allowing users to access its content without any subscription fees.

Q: Can I access Univision Now on other streaming devices?

A: While Univision Now is currently free on Roku, it may still require a subscription on other streaming devices. It is recommended to check the availability and pricing on your specific device.

Q: What other benefits does Roku offer?

A: Roku offers a wide range of streaming channels and services, allowing users to access a variety of content, including movies, TV shows, sports, and more. It also provides a user-friendly interface and easy navigation.

With Univision Now now available for free on Roku, Spanish-speaking audiences can enjoy their favorite content without any financial barriers. This partnership between Univision and Roku opens up new possibilities for viewers, allowing them to stay connected to their culture and language through a convenient and accessible streaming platform. So, grab your Roku remote and start exploring the world of Univision Now today!