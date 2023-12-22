Is Univision and Univision now the same?

Univision and Univision Now: Are They One and the Same?

Introduction

In the world of media and entertainment, it’s not uncommon for companies to expand their offerings and adapt to the ever-changing digital landscape. Univision, a leading Spanish-language television network in the United States, has done just that with the introduction of Univision Now. But what exactly is the relationship between Univision and Univision Now? Are they separate entities or two sides of the same coin? Let’s delve into the details.

Univision and Univision Now: Understanding the Difference

Univision is a well-established television network that has been serving the Hispanic community in the United States for decades. It offers a wide range of programming, including news, sports, telenovelas, and more. On the other hand, Univision Now is a streaming service launched Univision to cater to the growing number of viewers who prefer to consume content online.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is Univision Now included with a Univision cable subscription?

A: No, Univision Now is a separate service that requires a separate subscription.

Q: Can I watch live TV on Univision Now?

A: Yes, Univision Now allows users to stream live programming, including news and sports, in addition to on-demand content.

Q: Are all Univision shows available on Univision Now?

A: While Univision Now offers a vast library of content, not all shows available on the Univision network are accessible on the streaming platform due to licensing agreements.

Q: Can I watch Univision Now on multiple devices?

A: Yes, Univision Now is available on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Univision and Univision Now are related but distinct entities. Univision is a traditional television network, while Univision Now is a streaming service that allows viewers to access Univision’s content online. Whether you prefer to watch your favorite shows on cable or stream them on the go, both Univision and Univision Now offer options to cater to your viewing preferences.