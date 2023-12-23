Is UFC Free on Hulu?

In recent years, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has gained immense popularity, captivating fans around the world with its thrilling mix of martial arts and entertainment. As the demand for UFC events continues to grow, fans are constantly on the lookout for platforms where they can watch their favorite fighters in action. One such platform is Hulu, a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of content. But the question remains: is UFC free on Hulu?

The Answer:

No, UFC events are not available for free on Hulu. While Hulu does offer a vast library of TV shows, movies, and original content, it does not include live sports coverage, including UFC fights, in its basic subscription package. To access UFC events on Hulu, you would need to subscribe to Hulu + Live TV, an upgraded version of the service that provides access to live television channels, including ESPN and ESPN2.

What is Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu + Live TV is a premium subscription plan offered Hulu that combines their extensive on-demand library with live television channels. With this subscription, users can stream live sports, news, and entertainment from popular networks, including ESPN, ESPN2, and more. This means that you can watch UFC events live on Hulu + Live TV, but it comes at an additional cost.

FAQ:

1. How much does Hulu + Live TV cost?

Hulu + Live TV is priced at $64.99 per month, as of the time of writing. This subscription plan includes access to Hulu’s on-demand library as well as live TV channels.

2. Can I watch UFC events on regular Hulu?

No, UFC events are not available on regular Hulu. To watch UFC fights, you would need to subscribe to Hulu + Live TV.

3. Are there any other platforms to watch UFC for free?

While it is not possible to watch UFC events for free on Hulu, there are other platforms that offer free UFC content, such as UFC’s official website and YouTube. However, these platforms may not provide access to all UFC events and may only offer select fights or highlights.

In conclusion, while Hulu is a fantastic streaming service for a wide range of content, including TV shows and movies, UFC events are not available for free on Hulu. To watch UFC fights live, you would need to subscribe to Hulu + Live TV, which comes at an additional cost.