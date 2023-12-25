Is UFC free on Amazon Prime?

Title: UFC on Amazon Prime: A Comprehensive Guide to Streaming and Pricing

Introduction:

In the world of combat sports, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has gained immense popularity, captivating millions of fans worldwide. With the rise of streaming platforms, many enthusiasts are curious about whether they can catch their favorite UFC events on Amazon Prime. In this article, we delve into the availability, pricing, and frequently asked questions surrounding UFC on Amazon Prime.

Availability on Amazon Prime:

As of now, UFC events are not available for free on Amazon Prime. While the platform offers a vast array of content, including movies, TV shows, and original programming, live UFC events require an additional subscription or pay-per-view purchase.

Pricing Options:

To access UFC events on Amazon Prime, fans have two primary options:

1. UFC Fight Pass: This is the official streaming service provided the UFC. It offers live and on-demand access to a wide range of UFC content, including exclusive fights, original shows, and behind-the-scenes footage. The subscription fee for UFC Fight Pass starts at $9.99 per month.

2. Pay-Per-View (PPV): For fans who prefer to watch specific UFC events, Amazon Prime offers the option to purchase pay-per-view fights. These events are typically priced individually, with costs varying depending on the significance and popularity of the fight card.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: Can I watch UFC events for free on Amazon Prime?

A: No, UFC events are not available for free on Amazon Prime. Additional subscriptions or pay-per-view purchases are required.

Q: Is UFC Fight Pass included in Amazon Prime membership?

A: No, UFC Fight Pass is a separate subscription service and is not included in the Amazon Prime membership.

Q: How often are UFC events available on Amazon Prime?

A: UFC events are not regularly available on Amazon Prime. The availability depends on the specific event and licensing agreements.

Q: Can I watch UFC events on Amazon Prime outside the United States?

A: The availability of UFC events on Amazon Prime may vary depending on your location. It is advisable to check the regional availability before making any purchase.

In conclusion, while Amazon Prime offers a vast selection of entertainment options, UFC events are not available for free on the platform. To access live UFC fights, fans can subscribe to UFC Fight Pass or purchase pay-per-view events through Amazon Prime.