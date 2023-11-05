Is Tweet Deleter Free?

In the age of social media, it’s not uncommon for individuals to post tweets that they later regret. Whether it’s a hasty comment, an embarrassing photo, or simply a change of heart, many users find themselves wanting to delete their tweets. This has led to the rise of various tweet deletion services, one of which is Tweet Deleter. But is Tweet Deleter really free?

What is Tweet Deleter?

Tweet Deleter is a third-party service that allows users to easily delete their tweets. It provides a simple and efficient way to manage your Twitter account allowing you to delete multiple tweets at once, rather than having to delete them individually. This can be particularly useful for those who have a large number of tweets or want to remove all their tweets in one go.

Is Tweet Deleter Free?

Yes, Tweet Deleter offers a free version of its service. Users can sign up for a basic account at no cost, which allows them to delete up to 3,200 tweets per week. This should be sufficient for most users, as the average Twitter user has far fewer tweets than that. However, if you have an extensive tweet history or require more advanced features, Tweet Deleter also offers premium plans for a fee.

FAQ

1. Can I delete tweets older than 7 days?

Yes, with a premium account, you can delete tweets older than 7 days. The free version only allows you to delete tweets within the past 7 days.

2. Will deleting tweets also remove retweets and likes?

No, deleting a tweet will only remove the original tweet from your profile. Retweets and likes from other users will still remain visible on their profiles.

3. Is Tweet Deleter safe to use?

Yes, Tweet Deleter is a reputable service that has been used thousands of users. However, it’s always a good idea to exercise caution when granting third-party applications access to your Twitter account.

In conclusion, Tweet Deleter does offer a free version of its service, allowing users to delete up to 3,200 tweets per week. For those with more extensive tweet histories or additional needs, premium plans are available for a fee. So, if you find yourself in need of a quick and efficient way to manage your Twitter account, Tweet Deleter may be worth considering.