Get Ready to Watch Trolls Band Together: Streaming Details and Release Dates

The highly-anticipated third installment of the Trolls franchise, Trolls Band Together, is just around the corner. If you’re wondering where and when you can catch this animated flick, we’ve got all the details you need.

Where to Watch Trolls Band Together

Currently, the only way to watch Trolls Band Together is heading to a movie theater on its release date, Friday, Nov. 17. To find a local screening, you can visit Fandango. However, if you prefer to watch it from the comfort of your own home, you’ll have to wait a little longer. The movie is expected to become available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Vudu, Apple, YouTube, and Amazon. Additionally, it will eventually be available to stream on Peacock.

When Will Trolls Band Together Be on Streaming?

Trolls Band Together is set to debut on Peacock for the first four months of the pay TV window. After that, it will make its way to Netflix for the following 10 months. Finally, the movie will return to Peacock for the last four months of its availability.

Based on previous release patterns for Universal movies on Peacock, Trolls Band Together could potentially join the streaming service as early as late December 2023. However, it’s important to note that release schedules can vary, so it’s best to keep an eye out for any official announcements.

Will Trolls Band Together Be on Netflix?

Yes, Trolls Band Together will eventually be available on Netflix. Approximately four months after its premiere on Peacock, the movie will make its way to the popular streaming platform. It will remain on Netflix for 10 months before returning to Peacock for the final four months of its availability.

Will Trolls Band Together Be on Disney+?

No, Trolls Band Together will not be available on Disney+. Instead, it will be released on Peacock and later on Netflix following its theatrical run.

As fans eagerly await the release of Trolls Band Together, rest assured that there are plenty of streaming options available to enjoy this animated musical adventure. Whether you prefer the big screen experience or the convenience of streaming services, get ready to embark on a journey with Poppy, Branch, and the rest of the Trolls clan.