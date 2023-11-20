Is Travis Kelce married or single?

Kansas City Chiefs’ star tight end, Travis Kelce, has been a fan favorite both on and off the field. Known for his incredible athleticism and charismatic personality, Kelce has captured the hearts of many football enthusiasts. However, when it comes to his relationship status, there seems to be some confusion. So, is Travis Kelce married or single? Let’s find out.

As of the latest information available, Travis Kelce is currently in a committed relationship. He has been dating Kayla Nicole, a television personality and model, since 2017. The couple has been quite open about their relationship, often sharing adorable pictures and moments on their social media accounts. Despite the occasional rumors and speculations, Kelce and Nicole have remained strong and supportive of each other.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Travis Kelce?

A: Travis Kelce is a professional football player who plays as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs in the National Football League (NFL).

Q: Who is Kayla Nicole?

A: Kayla Nicole is a television personality and model who gained popularity through her work on various shows and her active presence on social media.

Q: How long have Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole been dating?

A: Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have been in a relationship since 2017.

Q: Are Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole married?

A: As of now, Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole are not married.

While there may be occasional rumors about Kelce’s relationship status, it is important to rely on the most recent and reliable information. As of now, Travis Kelce is happily dating Kayla Nicole, and the couple continues to support each other in their respective careers. Fans can look forward to seeing more adorable moments and updates from this dynamic duo in the future.