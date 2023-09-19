Will Big Brother be affected the writers’ strike?

In the midst of the writers’ strike, many are wondering how it will impact reality TV shows like Big Brother. While most scripted shows are directly affected the strike, Big Brother, which is filmed and aired in real-time, does not employ writers represented the Writers Guild of America. Therefore, there won’t be a direct impact on the show due to the strike.

However, Big Brother does have some elements of writing involved. Host Julie Chen Moonves reads questions from a teleprompter or note cards, which are obviously scripted. Additionally, the show’s producers, who are part of the production staff, write various announcements and competition rules.

The question of whether TV scriptwriters should be covered under a union is subjective. Some shows, like Dancing with the Stars, have WGA represented writers who write its scripts. However, Big Brother relies on its production staff to handle the writing aspects of the show.

It’s worth mentioning that Julie Chen Moonves is a member of the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) union but is not on strike because she is covered a different contract known as the Network Television Code.

Where can Americans watch The Traitors New Zealand?

Fans of the show “The Traitors” are eagerly looking for ways to watch the New Zealand version of the series. Unfortunately, as of now, there is no definitive answer. “The Traitors New Zealand” aired on Three in New Zealand in August, but it is not yet available in the United States.

There is hope that streaming platforms like Peacock might license the show, as they did with the UK and Australian versions. However, there hasn’t been any official word on this yet. While bootleg versions of the show might be available online, it is important to support artists and creators watching shows through legal means.

Unfortunately, until it becomes legally available in the United States, fans will have to wait for an announcement regarding the show’s availability on streaming platforms.

When will Netflix’s second season of The Mole air?

Fans of “The Mole” are excitedly anticipating the second season of the show on Netflix. However, the exact streaming schedule for season 2 has not been announced yet. What we do know is that filming for the season took place in July and August of this year.

With a new host and location, the upcoming season of “The Mole” promises to provide fans with more thrilling episodes. While the streaming schedule is still uncertain, fans can look forward to updates and announcements as the release date gets closer.

