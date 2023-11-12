Is Tony Romo currently married?

In the world of professional sports, athletes often find themselves in the spotlight not only for their on-field performances but also for their personal lives. One such athlete who has garnered significant attention is former NFL quarterback Tony Romo. Known for his successful career with the Dallas Cowboys, Romo has become a household name for football fans across the country. However, when it comes to his marital status, there seems to be some confusion.

Marital Status:

As of the latest information available, Tony Romo is indeed married. He tied the knot with Candice Crawford, a former beauty queen and television journalist, on May 28, 2011. The couple exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony held in Dallas, Texas, surrounded their family and friends. Since then, they have been happily married and have welcomed three children into their family.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Who is Tony Romo?

Tony Romo is a former professional American football quarterback who played for the Dallas Cowboys in the National Football League (NFL) from 2003 to 2016. He is widely regarded as one of the most successful quarterbacks in Cowboys’ history.

2. Who is Candice Crawford?

Candice Crawford is a former beauty queen and television journalist. She was crowned Miss Missouri USA in 2008 and later worked as a reporter for KDAF, a CW-affiliated television station in Dallas.

3. How did Tony Romo and Candice Crawford meet?

Tony Romo and Candice Crawford met through mutual friends and began dating in 2009. Their relationship quickly blossomed, leading to their engagement in December 2010 and subsequent marriage in 2011.

4. How many children do Tony Romo and Candice Crawford have?

Tony Romo and Candice Crawford have three children together. Their eldest son, Hawkins, was born in 2012, followed their second son, Rivers, in 2014. Their youngest child, a daughter named Jones, was born in 2017.

In conclusion, Tony Romo is currently married to Candice Crawford, and they have been happily together since 2011. While Romo may have retired from professional football, his personal life continues to be of interest to fans and followers alike.