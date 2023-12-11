Is Tom Keen alive in Season 7?

After the shocking events of the previous season, fans of the hit TV show “The Blacklist” have been eagerly awaiting the return of their favorite characters. One character whose fate has been the subject of much speculation is Tom Keen, played Ryan Eggold. In Season 6, Tom was seemingly killed off, leaving viewers devastated. However, with the upcoming Season 7, many are wondering if there is a possibility that Tom Keen might still be alive.

The Mystery Surrounding Tom Keen’s Fate

Tom Keen, a former schoolteacher turned undercover operative, has been a central character in “The Blacklist” since its inception. His complex relationship with the show’s protagonist, Raymond “Red” Reddington, played James Spader, has captivated audiences throughout the series. In Season 5, Tom was kidnapped and later killed a notorious criminal organization known as The Blacklist. However, the show has been known to surprise its viewers with unexpected twists and turns, leaving room for speculation about Tom’s survival.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How was Tom Keen killed in Season 6?

A: In Season 6, Tom Keen was stabbed Ian Garvey, a corrupt U.S. Marshal, during a confrontation.

Q: Is there any evidence to suggest that Tom Keen might still be alive?

A: While there is no concrete evidence, some fans have pointed out that Tom’s body was never shown after his alleged death, leaving room for doubt.

Q: Will Ryan Eggold be returning to the show in Season 7?

A: As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding Ryan Eggold’s return to “The Blacklist” for Season 7.

Q: When will Season 7 of “The Blacklist” air?

A: Season 7 of “The Blacklist” is set to premiere on October 4, 2019.

As fans eagerly await the return of “The Blacklist” for its seventh season, the question of Tom Keen’s fate continues to linger. While there is no definitive answer yet, the show’s history of surprising plot twists leaves room for the possibility that Tom might still be alive. Only time will tell if viewers will be reunited with this beloved character once again.