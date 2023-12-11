Is Tom Keen alive in Season 7 episodes?

Introduction

Fans of the hit TV show “The Blacklist” have been eagerly awaiting the return of Season 7, which left them with a major cliffhanger regarding the fate of one of the show’s beloved characters, Tom Keen. With the new season now airing, viewers are desperate to know if Tom Keen is alive or not. In this article, we will delve into the latest developments and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.

What happened to Tom Keen?

In Season 5 of “The Blacklist,” Tom Keen, played actor Ryan Eggold, was involved in a dangerous mission that ultimately led to his demise. He was fatally injured and later died in the arms of his wife, Elizabeth Keen, played Megan Boone. This heartbreaking event left fans devastated and wondering if there was any possibility of his return.

Is Tom Keen alive in Season 7?

Unfortunately for fans hoping for a miraculous resurrection, Tom Keen has not made a return in Season 7 of “The Blacklist.” The show’s creators have confirmed that his death was permanent and that his character will not be making any appearances in future episodes.

FAQ

Q: Why did the show kill off Tom Keen?

A: The decision to kill off Tom Keen was made the show’s writers to add a shocking twist to the storyline and create emotional depth for the other characters.

Q: Will there be any flashbacks or references to Tom Keen in Season 7?

A: While there may be occasional references to Tom Keen in Season 7, the focus of the show has shifted to new storylines and characters. Flashbacks or significant appearances are unlikely.

Q: Will Ryan Eggold return to “The Blacklist” in any capacity?

A: As of now, there are no plans for Ryan Eggold to return to “The Blacklist.” However, actors have made surprise appearances in the past, so fans can never say never.

Conclusion

As Season 7 of “The Blacklist” unfolds, it is clear that Tom Keen’s character will not be making a comeback. While fans may still mourn his loss, the show continues to captivate audiences with its thrilling plotlines and intriguing characters.