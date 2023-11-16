Is Tom Cruise Married?

In the world of Hollywood, celebrity relationships are often a topic of fascination for fans and the media alike. One name that frequently comes up in discussions about love and marriage is none other than the iconic actor, Tom Cruise. Known for his blockbuster movies and charismatic personality, Cruise has had a long and storied career in the entertainment industry. But when it comes to his personal life, the question on many people’s minds is: Is Tom Cruise married?

The answer to this question is a bit complicated. Tom Cruise has been married three times in his life. His first marriage was to actress Mimi Rogers in 1987, but the couple divorced in 1990. Cruise then tied the knot with another actress, Nicole Kidman, in 1990. Their marriage lasted for 11 years before they separated in 2001. Finally, in 2006, Cruise married actress Katie Holmes. However, their relationship ended in divorce in 2012.

Since his divorce from Holmes, Tom Cruise has remained single. While he has been linked to various women over the years, including his co-stars, there has been no official announcement of a new marriage. It seems that Cruise is currently focused on his career and enjoying the single life.

In conclusion, Tom Cruise has had a colorful romantic history, with three marriages under his belt. However, he is currently not married and seems to be enjoying his single status. As one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors, it will be interesting to see if Cruise decides to settle down again in the future. Until then, fans will continue to follow his career and personal life with great interest.