Is Today show on ABC?

In the world of morning news shows, one name stands out: Today. For decades, this iconic program has been a staple in the lives of millions of viewers, providing them with the latest news, entertainment, and human interest stories. But where can you find the Today show? Is it on ABC?

The Today show is not on ABC. It is actually broadcast on NBC, one of the major television networks in the United States. NBC has been the home of the Today show since its inception in 1952, and it continues to be the network that brings this beloved morning show to viewers across the country.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Today show?

A: The Today show is a morning news and talk show that covers a wide range of topics, including news, weather, entertainment, and lifestyle segments. It has been on the air since 1952 and is one of the longest-running television programs in history.

Q: What network is the Today show on?

A: The Today show is broadcast on NBC, one of the major television networks in the United States.

Q: What time does the Today show air?

A: The Today show typically airs from 7:00 am to 11:00 am Eastern Time, although the exact times may vary depending on your location and the specific programming schedule of your local NBC affiliate.

Q: Can I watch the Today show online?

A: Yes, you can watch the Today show online through various platforms, including the official NBC website and streaming services that offer live TV options.

While the Today show may not be on ABC, it continues to captivate audiences with its engaging hosts, informative segments, and lively discussions. So, if you’re looking to start your day with a dose of news and entertainment, tune in to the Today show on NBC and join the millions of viewers who make it a part of their morning routine.