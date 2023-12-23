Is TNT on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters looking for a streaming service that offers a wide range of channels. With its user-friendly interface and extensive lineup, it’s no wonder that many people are wondering if TNT is included in YouTube TV’s channel offerings. In this article, we will explore whether or not TNT is available on YouTube TV and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.

What is TNT?

TNT, short for Turner Network Television, is a cable and satellite television network owned WarnerMedia Studios & Networks. It is known for its diverse programming, including popular shows like “The Alienist,” “Animal Kingdom,” and “Snowpiercer.” TNT also broadcasts live sports events, such as NBA games and the UEFA Champions League.

Is TNT available on YouTube TV?

Yes, TNT is indeed available on YouTube TV. Subscribers to the streaming service can enjoy all the exciting content that TNT has to offer, including its original series, movies, and live sports coverage. Whether you’re a fan of thrilling dramas or sports enthusiasts, YouTube TV has got you covered with TNT.

FAQ:

1. How much does YouTube TV cost?

YouTube TV currently costs $64.99 per month. However, prices may vary depending on your location and any promotional offers that may be available.

2. Can I watch TNT on-demand with YouTube TV?

Yes, YouTube TV provides on-demand access to TNT’s content. You can catch up on your favorite shows or watch them at your convenience.

3. Can I record TNT shows on YouTube TV?

Absolutely! YouTube TV offers a cloud DVR feature that allows you to record your favorite TNT shows and watch them later. You can even record multiple shows simultaneously.

In conclusion, if you’re considering subscribing to YouTube TV and wondering if TNT is included in its channel lineup, you can rest assured that it is. With its diverse range of programming and live sports coverage, TNT adds great value to YouTube TV’s offerings. So, grab your popcorn and get ready to enjoy all the thrilling content that TNT has to offer on YouTube TV.