The Shadow Work Journal: A TikTok Trend or Legitimate Mental Health Tool?

Studies conducted The National Alliance on Mental Health in 2021 indicate that one in five U.S. adults experience mental health issues each year. As people search for quick solutions to their struggles, many turn to social media for guidance. One popular trend on TikTok is “The Shadow Work Journal,” written self-help author Keila Shaheen. With over 340,000 copies sold on the TikTok store, this journal has gained both praise and criticism.

But what is shadow work? According to Imi Lo, a consultant and author, the shadow represents the hidden parts of our psyche. Shadow work involves delving into these deeper, less familiar aspects, acknowledging and embracing them, and bringing them into our conscious awareness. This process can lead to greater self-understanding, personal growth, and emotional healing.

Shadow work is said to be beneficial others as well. Neuroscience-based life coach and Yoruba claircognizant channeler, Anu Oluwa, explains that the shadow acts as our personal defense system, often driven perceived threats. By cleansing our system and understanding our personal triggers, we can become more connected to our environment, peers, and ourselves.

“The Shadow Work Journal” includes various techniques such as mirror gazing, breathwork, and inner child affirmations to help readers realize and accept their shadows. The author, Keila Shaheen, draws from her background in marketing, psychology, cognitive-behavioral therapy, and mindfulness to create an effective shadow work plan.

However, it’s important to note that shadow work requires deep psychological, spiritual, and often trauma work that should be handled carefully. Imi Lo warns that while online platforms like TikTok can introduce important ideas, they may oversimplify complex concepts. So, is shadow work legitimate or just another TikTok trend?

According to Lo, understanding and accepting every part of yourself, including the shadow, is crucial. Ignoring the shadow may lead to unexpected and problematic behaviors. The principles of “The Shadow Work Journal” are rooted in the work of Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung, who believed that exploring the shadow self can lead to a deeper understanding of oneself and the world.

If you’re interested in incorporating shadow work into your life, start with small steps. Anu Oluwa suggests asking yourself if your current actions align with your desires, promoting awareness and intentional behavior. Remember that shadow work is a process that takes time and may involve resistance from your ego. Seeking support from a trusted friend or therapist can be beneficial during the journey.

In conclusion, the popularity of “The Shadow Work Journal” on TikTok raises questions about its effectiveness beyond social media trends. While it can be a helpful tool, it’s important to approach shadow work with caution and awareness of its complexities.

