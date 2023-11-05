TikTok: More Than Just Entertainment

TikTok has gained incredible popularity in recent years, captivating users with its addictive videos and entertaining content. However, what many may not realize is that TikTok has evolved into much more than just a platform for entertainment. It has become a versatile tool that provides valuable insights, inspiration, and even life guidance, especially within the Gen Z demographic.

Unlike traditional search engines like Google, TikTok offers a contemporary search experience that caters to the preferences of young users. Instead of typing in keywords and scrolling through search results, users can simply open the app and find answers to their burning questions. Whether you’re looking for restaurant recommendations, fashion trends, or the best places to shop, TikTok probably has an answer for you.

One user, Jaylon Liggins, who runs a custom apparel business called To Spodey Apparel, uses TikTok to promote his products and find inspiration from other creators. He loves how the app’s algorithm is tailored to his interests, constantly providing him with new learnings about clothing and fashion.

Interestingly, TikTok has even emerged as a competitor to Google when it comes to certain searches. At the Brainstorm Tech Conference in 2022, Google’s senior vice president, Prabhakar Raghavan, revealed that a significant number of young people turn to TikTok and Instagram, rather than Google Maps or Search, when looking for a place to have lunch. This shift highlights the unique appeal and influence of TikTok among the younger generation.

So, what makes TikTok so captivating? The answer lies in its impressive algorithm, which customizes each user’s feed based on their previous engagement. This personalized approach, combined with the app’s user-friendliness and real individuals delivering information, sets TikTok apart from other platforms.

Many students, like Amanda Jean-Louis, a bio pre-med major at FAMU, have found TikTok to be a valuable resource beyond just entertainment. Whether they are looking for study tips or academic guidance, TikTok has proven to be a useful tool in their academic journey.

Despite its growing significance, some Florida universities, including FAMU, have implemented a ban on TikTok on campus, citing cyber threats as the primary concern. However, students question the validity of these claims, arguing that banning the app from university Wi-Fi does not deter them from accessing it through their personal devices.

In conclusion, TikTok has transformed from a mere entertainment platform into a valuable resource for information, inspiration, and guidance. Its unique algorithm, user-friendly interface, and the ability to connect with real individuals have propelled it to become one of the most popular apps in the world. While there may be concerns about cyber threats, the influence of TikTok continues to shape the way we engage with social media in this new era.

