Security concerns surrounding popular micro-vlogging and e-commerce platform, TikTok, have increased significantly since its global launch in 2018. Experts have raised suspicions about the app’s potential as a Chinese cyber-espionage tool, citing several reasons that support these allegations.

One concern is TikTok’s collection, use, and disclosure of users’ personal information. The app has been found to gather substantial amounts of data from users without their explicit permission, even from other apps on their devices. It has the ability to draw sensitive data, even when users do not save or share any content.

Another factor contributing to the security concerns is the Chinese origin of TikTok’s developer ByteDance and its founder Zhang Yiming. In 2017, the Chinese Communist Party enacted a National Intelligence Law, which mandates Chinese companies and citizens to support and participate in both domestic and overseas espionage activities while keeping their involvement a secret.

As a result of these concerns, several governments, including the United States, Canada, Britain, the European Union, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan, have banned TikTok from their devices. Notably, India has even forbidden the use of TikTok on private mobiles and tablets.

Despite protests from ByteDance, which emphasized recent company changes such as opening up to foreign shareholders and the CEO’s acquisition of US citizenship, these governments remain unconvinced. The main concern lies in the fact that most of ByteDance’s employees, including overseas staff, are Chinese and subject to the Chinese Communist Party’s intelligence apparatus. Furthermore, TikTok’s overseas servers have connections with those in China, raising suspicions of unauthorized data access and potential malware infiltration.

In the Philippines, where the security concerns were initially disregarded due to President Rodrigo Duterte’s affinity for Chinese President Xi Jinping, the National Security Agency now seeks to ban TikTok from official devices. This move comes in response to the app’s disinformation capabilities, which have become particularly relevant as China escalates aggression in the West Philippine Sea.

As China continues to increase its surveillance capabilities and espionage activities, concerns about Chinese spying extend beyond TikTok. The United States has reported numerous incidents of spying involving Chinese military or government employees, private citizens, and even compromised US citizens. Europe has also detected cyber spying and hacking activities carried out Chinese military fronts.

While TikTok Philippines denies any ties to the Chinese Communist Party, emphasizing the ownership of private companies like ByteDance foreign global institutions and the absence of directors affiliated with the Chinese government, security experts argue that the secretive nature of China’s intelligence law leaves room for doubt.

As global concerns about TikTok’s potential security risks persist, it remains crucial for governments and intelligence agencies to carefully evaluate the app’s technological security and address potential vulnerabilities without infringing on freedom of expression or restricting the use of social media platforms as a whole.