Critical Analysis: The Influence of TikTok on Antisemitism

In a recent Republican presidential debate, Nikki Haley called for a ban on TikTok, claiming that individuals become 17% more antisemitic for every 30 minutes they spend on the platform. However, upon closer examination, it becomes clear that Haley’s statement was misleading and misunderstood the findings of a recent survey.

The survey, conducted Anthony Goldbloom and his colleagues, analyzed the views of 1,323 Americans aged 18-29 regarding their use of social media and their opinions on Jews and Israel. They found that individuals who used TikTok for at least 30 minutes per day were 17% more likely to hold views that could be classified as either antisemitic or anti-Israel. Contrary to Haley’s statement, the survey did not conclude that individuals become 17% more antisemitic for every 30 minutes spent on TikTok.

It is important to note that a 17% difference between two groups on a scale of antisemitic/anti-Israel views is relatively small. In practical terms, this would mean that if 10% of non-users expressed such views, the figure for users would be 11.7%. It is more accurate to interpret the findings as a 17-percentage point difference, which would result in a figure of 27% for users.

Upon personally analyzing the survey data, it was found that overall levels of antisemitism were low among respondents. Only 11.5% scored higher than the midpoint on the index used to measure antisemitic views. Among TikTok users, this figure was only slightly higher at 13.2%. In fact, TikTok users tended to display disagreement with antisemitism, as reflected in their average score of 3 on the index.

However, when the index was standardized and controlled for various factors such as age, sex, race, education, and religion, it was observed that TikTok users did indeed score higher in antisemitic views compared to non-users. A similar trend was found with another social media platform, X, while the difference for Instagram was small and statistically insignificant.

It is crucial to note that this analysis does not establish causality. Other factors not considered in the study could potentially explain why TikTok users, and to a lesser extent X users, displayed higher levels of antisemitism compared to non-users.

While Haley’s claim was based on a misunderstanding, the findings do raise concerns about the influence of TikTok on young Americans’ attitudes towards antisemitism. Further research is necessary to fully understand the mechanisms at play and determine the extent of the platform’s impact.