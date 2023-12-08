Survey Does Not Fully Support Claims of TikTok Causing Anti-Semitism

A recent survey that has been widely discussed Republican politicians and media outlets allegedly claims that TikTok leads to an increase in anti-Semitism and pro-Hamas sentiments. However, upon closer examination, it appears that these claims are not fully supported the survey itself.

Presidential candidate Nikki Haley, Senator Ted Cruz, Elon Musk, and the GOP-led U.S. House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party have all cited a graphic shared statistician Anthony Goldbloom, who commissioned the survey from Generation Lab. The graphic suggests a correlation between using TikTok and holding “anti-Israel/anti-Semitic views” compared to other social media platforms.

However, Generation Lab, the research company that conducted the survey, clarified that they did not conduct the analysis or create the graphic that went viral. They only provided the raw survey data to Goldbloom. Additionally, the survey data itself does not fully support the strong claims being made about TikTok’s influence on anti-Semitism.

Goldbloom admitted that he conducted the analysis himself comparing the responses of non-users and users of TikTok, Instagram, and the combined audience of X and Threads. He also acknowledged that grouping all the questions about Israel and Jewish people may have been a mistake. The survey can only show a correlation and does not prove that TikTok is the cause of users becoming anti-Semitic.

In response to Haley’s remarks, TikTok stated that the limited survey she referenced was not a scientific study and that there is no evidence to support her claims.

While there are concerns about TikTok’s Chinese ownership and potential national security threats, the survey does not provide conclusive evidence that TikTok leads to increased anti-Semitism. It is important to critically evaluate the information presented and avoid sensationalizing survey data without proper context.

It is crucial that political discussions and claims are supported solid evidence and accurate interpretation of survey results to ensure a fair understanding of the impact of social media platforms on society.