Is TikTok Putting Users at Risk?

TikTok has become a popular platform for entertainment and creativity, but recent incidents have raised concerns about the harm it may be causing. In one shocking case, a TikTok user live-streamed explicit videos, advertising them to their followers. This behavior goes against TikTok’s Community Guidelines, which strictly prohibit obscene and pornographic content. The incident also brings into question the effectiveness of TikTok’s moderation, as such content continues to be easily accessible.

There are other issues plaguing TikTok as well, including defamation. A well-known TikToker in Kenya, Azziad Nasenya, took legal action against another TikToker, Brian Chira, for defamation. Chira was reportedly arrested and later released. Many users have expressed concerns about TikTok’s lack of action in addressing these moral issues. It is argued that the platform may overlook these problems because they attract a large audience and generate higher revenue.

To address these issues, the Kenyan government is stepping in. ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo has promised to regulate TikTok’s late-night live sessions, which often feature immoral content. He also hinted at amending the country’s laws to protect users from pornographic content on social media platforms. Owalo emphasizes the importance of personal responsibility in cyberspace and the need to protect children from exploitation online.

TikTok’s impact on society is complex. While it provides an outlet for creativity and entertainment, it also carries risks. The platform must work on improving its moderation and adherence to community guidelines to create a safer environment for its users. Additionally, individuals need to be mindful of their actions and responsible for the content they consume and share.

