The popular video-sharing platform TikTok, known for its viral dance challenges and entertaining content, has attracted attention for its potential negative impact on mental health. Recent studies have raised concern about the way TikTok’s algorithms push videos related to suicide, anxiety, and body image issues to vulnerable users, particularly children and teenagers.

While TikTok claims to have over 150 million users in the United States, research indicates that its recommendation system can lead users into “rabbit holes” of harmful content. One study analyzed TikTok videos with the hashtag #mentalhealth and found that nearly half of them expressed symptoms of mental distress, reinforcing negative emotions. Another study discovered a tendency for TikTok to repeatedly expose users to potentially harmful content that could negatively impact their mental well-being.

Amnesty International has highlighted how children who show interest in mental health topics become susceptible to harmful content that romanticizes and encourages depressive thinking, self-harm, and suicide. This raises concerns about the potential influence TikTok has on young users who may already be vulnerable to these issues.

Furthermore, the Bloomberg Businessweek report suggests that TikTok’s algorithms specifically target kids with videos related to suicide and anxiety. The Center for Countering Digital Hate created TikTok accounts that briefly paused on videos about body image and mental health and liked them; within a few minutes, TikTok recommended content related to suicide.

These findings underscore the urgent need for TikTok and other social media platforms to address the impact of their algorithms on mental health. Given that two-thirds of U.S. teens use TikTok, it is crucial to implement effective safeguards and content moderation tools that prioritize user well-being. By proactively identifying and flagging harmful content, TikTok can create a safer digital environment for its young users.

While TikTok’s popularity continues to grow, it must acknowledge and respond to the concerns raised researchers and advocacy organizations. By taking meaningful steps to protect vulnerable users and promote mental well-being, TikTok can evolve into a platform that not only entertains but also promotes healthier online experiences.